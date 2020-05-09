Lower-ranked Premier League teams posing challenge to comeback plans: Report

At a time when English Premier League has pumped up the preparation to get the suspended season back into action, especially with the ‘Project Restart’, the lower-ranked teams are believed to be posing a challenge.

According to a report by the New York Times, the bottom six clubs have formed an alliance and have voiced their dissatisfaction over how the Premier League is planning to mark its return after the postponement caused due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Reportedly, the three teams occupying the last three positions in the points table, namely AFC Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich, want the relegation system to be waived off or this season to be declared void.

Whereas, teams like Southampton, Brighton and West Ham, who hold the 14th, 15th and 16th places, have different aims. Brighton, for example, have refused to play their matches at neutral venues after reports emerged that Premier League may use a limited number of neutral venues to conclude the 2019-20 season.

However, amid all the speculations and challenges, officials from all the 20 clubs will hold a video conference with the government officials on Monday next week with a hope to discuss various proposals that have been laid out under ‘Project Restart’ which aims to see Premier League making a return by June.