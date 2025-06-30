Lovlina, Nikhat among top names in finals of Elite Women’s Boxing Tournament

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain stormed into the 75kg final at the Elite Women’s Boxing Tournament in Hyderabad on Monday, overpowering Sneha (Uttar Pradesh) via a first-round stoppage (RSC).

Earlier in the day, two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen impressed on home turf, defeating V Lakshaya with a clean 5:0 decision to set up a 51kg final clash against Jyoti (RSPB).

Advertisement

World Championships and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu Ghanghas also booked her place in the 48kg final after beating Railways’ Manju Rani. She will face Chanchal (SAI N) in the title bout.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, reigning World Champion Saweety Boora delivered a commanding performance in the 80kg semifinal, outclassing Babita Bisht (All India Police) with a unanimous 5:0 verdict.

The tournament, organised by the Telangana Boxing Federation under the aegis of the Boxing Federation of India and the Sports Authority of Telangana, features a mix of elite athletes and emerging talent from across the country.

A total of 15 teams are participating, including 12 units from the recent Elite Nationals, host Telangana, the SAI NCOE Combined team, and the TOPS Talent & Development squad. The competition is part of BFI’s ongoing efforts to refine the national pool and scout future stars.

In the 65kg division, former Youth World Champion Ankushita Boro (TOPS) outboxed Amita Kundu (AIP) to win 5:0. She will face Shashi (RSPB) in the final, who defeated Telangana’s Yashi Sharma by the same scoreline.

Preeti (TOPS) and Tanu (SSCB) set up a high-octane 54kg final after winning their respective semifinals. In the 57kg category, Babirojsana Chanu (RSPB) and Kamaljeet Kaur Gill (AIP) advanced to the final, with Gill edging past her opponent in a narrow 3:2 split decision.

Among other standouts, Alfiya Pathan (RSPB) recorded an RSC win in the second round to reach the 80kg final, where she will take on Saweety Boora. In the 80+kg category, Ritika (SAI N) and Shivani Tomar (AIP) progressed to the final after decisive victories over Neha (RSPB) and Mankirat Kaur (Punjab), respectively.

With national camp spots at stake, the finals promise high-quality contests between established champions and the next generation of contenders. The event concludes on Tuesday at the Saroornagar Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.