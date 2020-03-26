Walking down the memory lane, Australia batsman and former skipper Steve Smith recalled the 2015 ODI World Cup-winning moment and said that he would love to repeat the feat at some point in his career.

“I’d love to re-live that moment again at some point in my career, that’s for sure,” Smith told cricket.com.au

“I said I was part of the 2015 World Cup and that feeling when we won there and the emotion and the looks on people’s faces, the smiles of everyone involved after winning the World Cup was incredibly special and I wanted to re-live that moment,” he added.

Getting an invitation to field first, the Australian bowlers wreaked havoc on the Kiwi batters in the final match of the 2015 World Cup and bundled them out for mere 183. Mitchell Johnson and James Faulkner claimed three wickets apiece, while Mitchell Starc, the Man of the Tournament, scalped two.

The paltry target didn’t trouble the Aussies and they eased past New Zealand with seven wickets in hand and as many as 101 balls to spare, courtesy the then skipper Michael Clarke (74) and Smith (56*).

Smith, who came in to bat when Australia were 2 for 1, dug in his heels till the end to hit the winning runs and saw Australia lifting the coveted trophy for a record fifth time.

“It was a pretty special moment to be there at the end and hit the winning runs in a World Cup final,” said the classy right-hander.

“It’s something I’ll certainly never forget. Jumping into Watto’s arms and everyone running out on to the field it was just an amazing moment.

“It was a pretty special six to eight weeks where we were together playing in a World Cup at home and finishing on that note made it even more special.

“That time was probably the most enjoyable six to eight weeks I’ve had – great fun, good bunch of guys and I loved every minute of it,” he added.