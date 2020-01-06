England ace pacer in Tests James Anderson has said that he loves the challenge the longest format of the game brings where a bowler has to graft his wickets.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old expressed his desire to continue playing Test matches.

“I love that challenge that Test cricket brings. Putting in the hard yards in the field, having to graft for your wickets, having to try different fields, different plans. That’s what I love about the game and that’s why I want to keep playing,” ICC quoted Anderson as saying.

On Sunday, the pacer wreaked havoc on South Africa batsmen and returned figures of 5 for 40 in the second Test of the four-match series at Newlands in Cape Town, giving England a slender but useful lead of 46 runs.

“I sat down at the end of the day (on Saturday) feeling like that is what I have missed,” Anderson said. “That proper hard day of Test cricket, proper graft. A real battle with (Dean) Elgar and (Rassie) van der Dussen when they put their partnership together. That’s why I still want to play cricket. That’s what I get a buzz out of, coming off the field after a day like that. A pretty hot day, you’re sweaty and you know you’ve put a shift in,” the pacer added.