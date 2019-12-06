West Indies start their three-match T20I campaign against India in Hyderabad on Friday and the legendary Brian Lara feels that the team must look to return a better team after the tour even if they don’t manage to win the limited-overs series.

“…he (Pollard) will have to build a team…playing against India in India is always a tough proposition and he must leave here not necessarily winning but he must leave here a better team after this tournament,” Lara said while inaugurating the second edition of the ‘Habitat for India Humanity chapter golf tournament’.

The former skipper feels that teams around the world are scared of the Windies outfit in this format as they are two-time World Champions.

“The West Indies are twice (T20 world) champions and a lot of opposition around the world are scared of West Indies in shortest format of the game,” he said.

He further backed skipper Kieron Pollard to take the team forward as he has the experience of playing across the world in different leagues.

“Over a period of time, his representation for West Indies may not be a lot but he has played all around the World in different leagues. He has gained a lot of respect from the opposition. I didn’t see it as a bad decision (to appoint him as a captain),” Lara said.

But the West Indian was quick to add that it will be an uphill task for the Windies captain to defend the crown.

“He (Pollard) has easily gained the respect of his team-mates and he can move forward. There is a (T20) World Cup in under 12 months and you are looking for the right person, someone who can keep the ground running. He has that experience to do so. It is a good decision, but it is still going to be an uphill battle,” he said.