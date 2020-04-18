Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey, who plies his trade at the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has said that the tournament is highly unlikely to happen this year after it was suspended indefinitely on Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At this stage it’s looking likely that (IPL) might not go ahead,” Carey was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia on Friday.” It would be nice to be in Delhi playing cricket – it was my first time selected to be part of the IPL. I’m still really positive.”

“I’m sure the world will move in the way we want it to, and there’s still that hope later in the season the IPL will go ahead and the (men’s T20) World Cup (scheduled for Australia), but we’ll wait and see,” he added.

Like almost the entire world, Australia is under lockdown as well to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and Carey gave a glimpse of how his life is going on in isolation with his wife Eloise and 19-month-old son Louis in Adelaide.

“I look at it as I’m healthy, safe, and getting to spend a lot of time with my family. It was a big couple of years on the cricket field, so to have to spend time at home is quite nice,” Carey said.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Thursday confirmed that the IPL 2020, which was due to be played from March 29 this year before getting postponed to April 15, had been suspended indefinitely due to the global crisis caused by COVID-19 which has already killed over 1.5 lakh people worldwide.

In an official statement, Shah said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the “evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19” and the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed in India till May 3 to contain the spread of the deadly virus.