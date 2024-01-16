Local boy Daniel de Rossi will be the new AS Roma coach

De Rossi will make his homecoming as head coach on Saturday night at the Stadio Olimpico, where the team will play its Serie A encounter against Verona.

De Rossi played for AS Roma for eighteen years. He will remain the head coach of Giallorossi until June 30, 2024.

Roma owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin expressed their happiness at being able to give Daniele De Rossi the reins as manager of AS Roma, believing that his drive and leadership will be essential in helping the team reach its goals for the remainder of the season.

“We already knew Daniele had an unbreakable link with the team, but his eagerness to take on the role for the upcoming few months gave us even more confidence in his capacity to mentor the players and stand as a proud ambassador for the club’s principles. Daniele, welcome home.

After previously playing for Roma, De Rossi is back on the team.

Daniele, a Rome native and academy graduate, signed with AS Roma as a teenager in 2000. He made his debut in the first squad in 2001 and went on to become one of the top midfield players in the world very rapidly.

“I want to express my gratitude to the Friedkin family for giving me the opportunity to lead Roma as head coach. De Rossi stated, “From my perspective, there is no other way to meet the obstacles that lie ahead of us from this point until the end of the season than dedication, making daily sacrifices, and giving it everything I have.

It is impossible to express how happy I am to be able to sit on our bench. Roma is well known to all of us. But the work ahead of us has already taken priority

“The only priorities my staff and I have set for ourselves are to be competitive, fight for our goals, and try to achieve them; we don’t have time for anything else.”

De Rossi ranks second in Giallorossi’s all-time appearance record with 616 appearances and 63 goals scored in all competitions.

He won one Supercoppa in 2007 and two Coppa Italia at the club level in 2007 and 2008.

Apart from his remarkable feats with Roma, Rossi has enjoyed success in his international career as well.

With 117 games played, he is the fourth-most-capped player in Italy. He has played for the Azzurri in eight important international tournaments. He shared the 2006 World Cup victory with Francesco Totti and Simone Perrotta of Roma.

After retiring from football, De Rossi joined the Italian national team’s coaching staff, where he lifted the European Championship trophy on July 11th, 2021, at Wembley Stadium, before taking over as head coach of Italy’s Serie C club Societa Polisportiva Ars et Labor (SPAL) last season.