Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that the historic Premier League triumph of Liverpool which was preceded by a transformation of them under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp can be a source of inspiration for his team.

“Well, yes, because they were in a very difficult position four years ago and they made a lot of right decisions, some difficult decisions, some unpopular decisions but the right decisions for them,” Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

“They have been very consistent with their messages, very clear messages from top to bottom, and a ruthless mentality to go every game with the mentality to win the game,” he added.

Arteta’s remarks came after Liverpool won their first league title in 30 years when Manchester City lost to Chelsea 1-2 on Thursday. The defeat resulted in the Reds gaining an unassailable lead of 23 points at the top with only seven Premier League matches remaining.

Lauding their effort, Arteta said he admires the way Klopp has transformed the Liverpool team which had, a few years back, failed to even qualify for the UEFA Champions League. In a little over the last 12 months, they have won Europe’s greatest club competition, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the English Premier League.

“They’ve come so far as a club and as a team in the last few seasons. I think they set a very clear club culture that they have been able to transmit to the supporters and generate belief.

“I think they have a very clear philosophy with the way they want to play, the way they approach every game, and then they’ve got some really good recruitment. Starting from the staff and the coach and all the players they signed, they are specifically for the way they want to play so congratulations to them,” the Spanish manager explained.

Arsenal, who are currently placed at ninth in the Premier League with 43 points from 31 matches, will next face Sheffield United in FA Cup on Saturday.