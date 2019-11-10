Arguably the biggest game of the Premier League awaits us on Sunday as England’s best football teams- Liverpool and Manchester City are scheduled to fight it out at the Anfield.

Liverpool vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Details

Date: 10 November 2019

Time: 10 PM (IST)

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Liverpool vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Preview

This could be a massive game for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool who have never been able to win the Premier League. A win against the defending champions would give them a massive nine-point lead and although it is still early to take a call, they will feel a lot more confident about their campaign heading into the international break.

The key will be to keep the possession of the ball with them since Manchester City could be a serious threat on the counter-attack. A few sloppy passes and Manchester City will need no second invitation to take advantage.

As far as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City is concerned, Claudio Bravo will have to don the goalkeeping gloves in the absence of preferred keeper Ederson who has been ruled out of the clash owing to injury. Undoubtedly, he will be fresh but his after a red card in the Champions League encounter in the midweek, it remains to be seen if he is mentally strong to perform in a pressure game like this one.

Liverpool vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2019-20: Team News

Liverpool: Liverpool will miss the services of Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri for Sunday’s clash, while Nathaniel Clyne is also expected to be unavailable for selection. Captain Jordan Henderson has also recovered from illness which had prevented him from playing in the Champions League encounter.

Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk will form a formidable Liverpool defence.

Manchester City: The biggest news for Manchester City is that their preferred goalkeeper Ederson will miss out on the match and Claudio Bravo is expected to start for City, in his absence.

Liverpool vs Manchester City, English Premier League 2019-20: Probable Starting XIs

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Manchester City: Bravo; Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling