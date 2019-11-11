During Manchester City’s 1-3 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, the spectators had a field day with City manager Pep Guardiola losing his control over some substandard decisions from the referees at the Anfield.

Things went haywire for Guardiola when City were not awarded a penalty after the ball struck Trent Alexander-Arnold on the arm. After the decision went against his team’s favour, the Spanish manager completely lost his cool on the touchline and raged at the referee.

The way he screams “TWICE” into the sky at the end pic.twitter.com/oBypNg8KKz — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) November 10, 2019

Loved the end of “Pep” on Broadway. The audience was brought to tears when he hit that note at the end of “Twice.” pic.twitter.com/S3loqCwWpN — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) November 10, 2019

Guardiola further got furious when another VAR check went against his side after Raheem Sterling went down in the area under pressure from Sadio Mane.

After the end of the match, Guardiola went down to the ground to thank the referees in a sarcastic manner.

🗣| Pep Guardiola to the officials: “Thank you so much! Thank you so much.” pic.twitter.com/K9ik5lqhb3 — City Chief (@City_Chief) November 10, 2019

Talking about the match:

Liverpool thrashed defending champions Manchester City 3-1 to give their rivals their worst defeat of the season so far in the 12th week of Premier League action.

It was an exciting contest on Sunday with both sides featuring high-quality performance at the Anfield Stadium, along with a significant amount of controversy – questions, for instance, about the VAR.

The visitors clearly felt that they were getting the short end of the stick on assorted decisions and incidents.

The win has strengthened Liverpool’s position at the top of the table as they have now taken a massive eight-point lead after the game.