With 1-0 deficit to recover, Liverpool find themselves in a tricky situation ahead of the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match against Atletico Madrid at the Anfield on Wednesday.

En route to their title-winning campaign last year, the Reds overcame a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona in the semifinal. Thus many would imagine them of going to the next round with ease, given the season they have had so far. Also, they have not lost their last 25 European games at Anfield.

However, the Jurgen Klopp-managed side would know the task ahead is easier said than done. In the first leg, Atletico Madrid not only exposed them tactically but halted their unbeaten run. From then onwards, Liverpool have lost another two in their next four matches across competitions.

On the other hand, though Atletico Madrid will be hoping to cause the biggest European heartbreak of the season, they have their own devils to fight. Languishing at sixth in La Liga, the 1-0 first-leg victory over Liverpool was their only third win in last 11 matches.

Their European record is also nothing to be proud of having won just one of their last nine away outing in Champions League knockout ties. The Diego Simeone-led side are yet to win any match on the roads in this calendar year.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Live Streaming Details

When will be the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid played?

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will be played on March 12, 2020.

Where will be the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid played?

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Anfield in Liverpool.

What time will the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid start?

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will start at 1:30 AM IST (March 13).

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in India?

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will be broadcast live in India on the channels of Sony Pictures Sports Network.

Where can I watch the online streaming of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in India?

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will be streamed online on Sony Live, Airtel XStream and Jio TV.