The football fraternity, including the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, has condoled the demise of Leeds United legend Norman Hunter.

Notably, Leeds United and former England player Hunter died at the age of 76 after contracting coronavirus, the club confirmed on Friday.

Hunter, who was an iconic figure at Leeds United, made 726 appearances for the club over a 14 year period, the club’s most successful to date, earning the infamous nickname “Bites Yer Legs”.

“A great competitor. A great player. A great rival. Rest In Peace,” wrote Liverpool.

“Sending our thoughts and condolences to Norman’s friends and family, and everyone at Leeds following this sad news,” tweeted Manchester City.

“Sending our thoughts and condolences to Norman’s family and friends, as well as to everybody connected with Leeds United. Rest in peace, Norman,” said Arsenal.

“Rest in peace, Norman. Everyone at Sheffield United Football Club sends their sincerest condolences to Norman’s family and friends at this difficult time,” wrote Sheffield United.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at #CelticFC are with Norman’s friends, family and those connected with Leeds United at this sad time. RIP, Norman,” tweeted Celtic Football Club.

“Like everybody who loves football and especially everyone who supports Leeds United, I am truly saddened to hear of the death of Norman Hunter. He was one of the greats, with a glib press reputation as a hard man – “Bites Yer Legs” – but actually a player who epitomised the combination of silk and steel that Don Revie’s great side had in abundance and which all the great defenders of every era have had too – and Norman was certainly one of those. I don’t think we’ll ever see his like again,” David Lascelles, Earl of Harewood, President of Leeds United said as quoted by club’s official website.