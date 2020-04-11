Despite showing no symptoms, Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for COVID-19, his family said on Friday.

The former striker, who scored 172 goals in 515 games for the Reds, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for the treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

“Sir Kenny was admitted to hospital on Wednesday April 8 for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics,” said a statement on Liverpool’s website on behalf of Sir Kenny Dalglish and family.

“In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.

“Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family. He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the family statement also heaped praise on the National Health Service (NHS) – the publicly funded healthcare system of the United Kingdom.

“He (Kenny) would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time,” it said.

“He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family’s privacy is respected.

“He looks forward to being home soon. We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate,” it added.