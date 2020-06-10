One of English Premier League’s sought after derby between Liverpool and Everton has been cleared to be held at Everton’s Goodison Park Stadium with both the clubs also allowed to play their home matches at their own grounds.

As per a BBC report, Liverpool’s ground safety advisory group has recommended that both Everton and Liverpool can play their remaining home fixtures “safely and securely” behind closed doors at their stadiums.

The tie, slated to be played on June 21, could be the first chance for Liverpool — who are 25 points clear at the top — to win the title.

Liverpool’s ground safety advisory chair Wendy Simon, a councillor and Liverpool City Council’s deputy mayor, told BBC Sport there was “no evidence” fans would congregate.

A joint statement by Blue Union and Spirit of Shankly, supporters’ groups for Everton and Liverpool respectively, read: “We are confident that supporters of these two great clubs will respect safety advice about avoiding visiting stadiums where home and away fixtures are taking place.

“We fully understand the importance of lockdown as a measure to control Covid-19 and would encourage fans to stay away from any stadium and avoid congregating in numbers.”

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are two wins away from sealing the title.

The Premier League, which was suspended in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, will resume after a 100-day hiatus on June 17 with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United, followed by the game between Manchester City and Arsenal on the same evening.