Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson Becker said on Thursday that the Reds are enjoying to be at the top of the Premier League 2019-20 table.

Notably, Jurgen Klopp’s men are undefeated in the ongoing Premier League season so far. They are at the helm with 73 points from 25 matches. Manchester United are the only team that have managed to hold the Reds to a draw at the top-flight English league this season.

“We are enjoying this time because it’s good to be on the top. We work for this – to be on the top in a top level,” Alisson told Premier League Productions as quoted by Liverpool’s official website.

“We are enjoying it a lot. For winning you need to enjoy the game. The way we play, you need to enjoy that because if you don’t enjoy that then you cannot play all the games with our intensity. We try to do our best and be happy on the pitch.

“In Brazil we always say that you need to enjoy the game to be happy playing football because football is happiness. Of course you need to be serious because you are in a competition of a high level, but you need to enjoy,” the goalie added.

Alisson further said that Liverpool have to focus on quality.

“We have to focus on our quality. We have an amazing group with amazing players – one goes out, the other comes in,” said the goalkeeper.

“Adrian, for example, when I got injured, he comes in and performed really, really good. An example of the other boys, Fab goes out and another one comes in and it’s the same. Everybody helps a lot on the pitch,” he added.