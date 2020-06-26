Liverpool ended their 30 years wait to become the Premier League champions as Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 on Thursday at an empty Stamford Bridge. City’s defeat meant Liverpool extended their lead at the top by unassailable 23 points with only seven matches remaining in the season so far.

City had to against The Blues to keep the title race open mathematically but a tactical masterclass from Frank Lampard’s men saw them overpowering Pep Guardiola’s visitors. Thursday’s result confirmed the already inevitable coronation of Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have left records in their wake en route to establishing a 23-point lead over Pep Guardiola’s City.

The Anfield club enjoyed an impressive win themselves on Wednesday night in their first home game since the league’s COVID-19-enforced hiatus, sweeping aside Crystal Palace 4-0.

Meanwhile, at Stamford Bridge, City began the game with their usual dominance on ball possession and control. However, that fetched them little dividends and they failed to breach a stubborn Chelsea backline.

It was Lampard’s Londoners, instead, who posed a greater threat on the attacking front. Every counter-attack that the hosts threw at City ended with an attempt on the target in the first half.

Eventually, Chelsea got the breakthrough in the 36th minute when a sloppy effort by Benjamin Mendy and Ilkay Gundogan allowed Christian Pulisic to run alone open in City’s half of the ground. The 21-year-old American put on display his class and curled the ball into the back of the net while beating City goalkeeper Ederson.

The second resulted in Guardiola’s men raising the ante and attacking with greater intent. And a miscued tackle by N’Golo Kante on Riyad Mahrez handed the tourists a free-kick just outside the box. Their Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne did what he is known for and sent the dead ball back into Chelsea’s net to equalise.

Sensing danger, Lampard made few changes and one of them saw Tammy Abraham replacing Olivier Giroud. This change had a monumental impact as the young England international joined Pulisic in Chelsea’s bid for a winner.

After failing in their first attempt which saw Pulisic being denied by Kyle Walker in an open net and Abraham failing to send the ball in amidst a chaos just outside the goal line, both of them combined in the 76th minute to have City defenders on their toe.

The desperate attempt proved too much for veteran Fernandinho as he blocked a ball by his hand which was going into the nets. VAR took some time but rightfully Chelsea were awarded a penalty and Fernandinho a red card.

Willian made no mistake and fooled Ederson to make it 2-1 in Chelsea’s favour.