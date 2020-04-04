In a recent development, former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has stated that Liverpool deserve to be given the Premier League 2019-20 title in case the season cannot go underway amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, the Premier League has been suspended indefinitely as the United Kingdom continues to battle the COVID-19 virus. The Reds were on their way to a first title win in three decades before the league was suspended owing to the health concerns posed by the coronavirus.

Liverpool currently have a 25 point lead at the top of the points tally with 9 matches still to be played. This in effect means that a couple of more wins would seal the title for them.

“People are suggesting to give the title to Liverpool, and honestly they deserve it the way they had been playing, nobody was going to catch them,” Berbatov, who scored 56 goals in four seasons at Manchester United told Betfair as quoted by IANS.

“With the way they play their games, the football they produced and how far they are in front, they fully deserve the title this season,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, the Premier League had gone on record claiming that it was looking to finish the remaining league and cup matches but any return “will only be with the full support of the Government and when medical guidance allows.”

Over 11,00,000 people have been infected by the dreaded coronavirus globally, while over 60,000 have lost their lives.