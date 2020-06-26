Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has expressed his ecstasy on winning the Premier League title and ending the club’s 30-year wait to be crowned as England’s champions. The Reds gained an unassailable lead at the top of the points table after second-placed Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea on Thursday.

“It’s an amazing feeling, hard to describe to be honest. But after the final whistle it was just an amazing feeling again, especially to spend it with all the lads and the staff. To finally get over the line is a relief but also an amazing feeling,” Henderson was quoted as saying on the official website of Liverpool Football Club.

“I could never in words describe the feeling of winning the Premier League, just like I couldn’t describe winning the Champions League. It’s a unique feeling and one that, again, I’m very proud of.

“I’ve been so honoured to be part of this football club right from the first moment that I came and to go on the journey to be with this manager, this group of players, these fans – it’s been so special,” he said.

The Liverpool captain further said that the team would want to win every game as they wish to finish off with the highest points record they can.

“So it’s about just keeping that hunger and I’ve got no doubt that we’ve got that because we’ve proved that over the past couple of years. Even when we have won trophies and we have lost trophies, we’ve reacted in the right way so I’ve got no doubt that we’ll react in the right way again.”

Henderson and his men have now won almost everything that is there to be won by a club in Europe. Under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, they have won Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Premier League in a span of over 12 months.

