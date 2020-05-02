Liverpool appears to be the frontrunners to acquire the service of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner ahead of the next season even though Machester United and Chelsea have also shown strong interest in him.

According to a report by English outlet Metro, shared on the official website of Liverpool, Werner has hinted that he would like to move to a new league thus dismissing the rumours that he wanted to move to Bayern Munich.

“A challenge in a foreign league would appeal to me rather than a move to Bayern,” Werner said while speaking to German outlet Bild.

The Metro report further stated that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to sit with Werner after the crisis caused by the COVID-19 gets over as he plans to bring an alternative player in the club’s usual forward trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

However, like most of the football clubs around Europe, Liverpool’s transfer ambitions may face a blow due to the financial stress they are forced to endure because of the stoppage of play caused by the nationwide lockdown.

Though the English Premier League clubs have continued to express their desire to resume the 2019-20 season as soon as possible, no confirmation has arrived as of now.

“The League and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers,” said Premier League in the latest statement on Friday.

“No decisions were taken at today’s Shareholders’ meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding ‘Project Restart’.

“The clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019/20 season, maintaining integrity of the competition and welcomed the Government’s support,” it added.