Lionel Messi won’t stay at Barcelona confirmed by club

Ace footballer Lionel Messi will not stay at FC Barcelona due to La Liga regulations, the Spanish league club has confirmed in a statement. The announcement ends the Argentine star’s 21-year old relationship with the club that saw him score 672 goals in 778 appearances and win 10 La Liga and four Champions League titles.

“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations),” said FC Barcelona.

Messi had clinched his maiden Copa America title with Argentina as a free agent last month as he remained without contract with the club during the latter stages of the tournament. His contract had expired on June 30 and had led to speculations over his move elsewhere.

“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled,” the club added.