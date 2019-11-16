Riding on a solitary goal from Lionel Messi, Argentina defeated old foes Brazil 1-0 in a friendly at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

The goal on Friday night was Messi’s first against Brazil since 2012, when he scored a treble in a 4-3 friendly victory in the United States.

Notably, Messi came back to the national team after serving a three-month ban by CONMEBOL.

The Barcelona forward was suspended by CONMEBOL for accusing South American football’s ruling body of “corruption” after he was sent off in July’s third-place play-off with Chile at the Copa America.

Nonetheless, Messi netted the only goal of Friday’s game in the 13th minute by tapping home the rebound after his spot kick was deflected by Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

“We tried to attack early but we lacked accuracy and they were generating counter attacks. We were much better in the second half,” Messi was quoted as saying on the official website of Barcelona FC.

“I think this way of defending works well for us. The win takes away some tension. It’s good for the games to come. I felt good at the end. We all ran a lot. That’s what we should do,” he added.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Rodrygo, who recently became the youngest player to score a perfect treble in Champions League this month, made his Brazil debut as he replaced Willian for the final 20 minutes.

However, Brazil failed to find an equalizer and thus registered their fifth consecutive loss since the Copa America title.