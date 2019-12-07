It does not come as a surprise that Barcelona legend Lionel Messi is in fact at the top of the list of goal scorers in the top ten football leagues in Europe in the calendar year 2019. Not far behind are Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

In 2019, Messi has netted as many as 30 goals in 28 La Liga matches. On the other hand, Lewandowski has scored 28 times in 30 Bundesliga outings. Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, has 26 goals from 26 matches for Paris Saint-German in Ligue 1.

Here is the top ten:

Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) – 30 goal

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – 28 goals

Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – 26 goals

Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – 26 goals

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 25 goals

Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – 23 goals

Ciro Immobile (SS Lazio) – 22 goals

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) – 21 goals

Haris Seferovic (SL Benfica) – 21 goals

Moussa Dembele (Olympique Lyonnais) – 21 goals

What is more surprising is the fact that Lionel Messi’s long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo is not even in the top-50 of the list. He is sitting at an uncharacteristically low 52nd position.

Ronaldo has only 13 goals in 23 league matches- a goal per 154 minutes. This is in sharp contrast to his long-time rival Lionel Messi who has a goal every 73 minutes.

This is all the more shocking because Ronaldo was the leading goal scorer in leagues last calendar year after having scored 36 goals in 34 matches beating Lionel Messi who scored 34 goals in the same number of La Liga outings.