The deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus has severely affected the sporting calendars all over the world with all major events either canceled or postponed.

Football is believed to be the sport with the highest losses due to the untimely break. From the top-flight club level to the international tournaments, everything has come to a standstill due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the leagues are unlikely to return anytime sooner, the clubs have still asked their players to train indoor and keep themselves match-fit. And that has given birth to a new social-media trend during this hard time of self-isolation.

Footballers across social media platforms are seen doing freestyle with a roll of toilet paper to participate in the #StayAtHomeChallenge or the #ToiletRollChallenge. The latest to join the bandwagon is Barcelona veteran and Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

Messi, who was nominated by his former Barcelona teammate Xavi, nailed the challenge in his usual class and further nominated his Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez and Argentine friend Sergio Aguero.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has already killed more than 10,000 people and infected over 2,45,000 people worldwide, has forced the officials of all the top five leagues in Europ to postpone them till further notice.

The UEFA has also cancelled the matches of the Champions League and the Europa League which were due to take place on March 17 and 18. The draw event to decide quarterfinal ties of both the tournaments were cancelled.

The UEFA Euro 2020 and the Copa America 2020 which were scheduled to be played in June and July of this year have been pushed to the summer of the next year.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers have also been postponed.