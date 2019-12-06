Argentina and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi went on to bag his sixth Ballon d’Or on 2 December after a brilliant individual season. It is a no brainer that the Barca forward has been part of several ‘classic’ matches over the course of his long illustrious career. However, in a recent media interaction, Messi revealed the moments of his life on the field which he cherishes the most.

Among the list, Messi included the 6-2 thrashing of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu as one of the highlights of his career. Messi, in fact, compiled a list of fourteen such moments spanning across La Liga, UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, FIFA World Cup, and The Olympics.

“This was a particularly special night, given the way we won in the Bernabeu,” said Messi in an interview with FourFourTwo.

“I’d played in a new position – the ‘false nine’. It was a plan that Pep Guardiola had come up with especially for this match in order for us to be our most effective.

“We’d spoken about it a lot before, so both of us were very satisfied with how it worked. Those big matches can go either way, and I’ve been in games where we’ve conceded four goals to Real and others where we have scored six. It was a fantastic performance from the whole team. I’m not sure whether it was the best, but it’s certainly a match that we will always remember and cherish,” he concluded.

List of Messi’s most memorable moments as revealed by him to FourFourTwo:

Espanyol 0-1 Barcelona (La Liga)

Barcelona 7-1 Bayer Leverkusen (Champions League)

Nigeria 0-1 Argentina (Olympics)

Barcelona 5-1 Sevilla La Liga)

Argentina 2-1 Bosnia & Herzegovina (World Cup)

Barcelona 3-0 Bayern Munich (Champions League)

Barcelona 2-0 Albacete (La Liga)

Barcelona 3-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Barcelona 5-2 Getafe (Copa del Rey)

Argentina 6-0 Serbia & Montenegro (World Cup)

Juventus 1-3 Barcelona (Champions League)

Real Madrid 2-6 Barcelona (La Liga)

Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United (Champions League)

Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona (La Liga)