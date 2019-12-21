After Ronaldo scored a towering header in Juventus’ 2-1 win over Sampdoria in Serie A on Wednesday, fans started hailing the goal as a superhuman effort.

However, football journalist and broadcaster Adrian Durham feels that the forward’s recent header is not better than Lionel Messi’s that came in the final of the 2009 Champions League against Manchester United.

“There was a better header ten years ago in to the Champions League final, Lionel Messi against Manchester United,” Durham was quoted by talkSPORT.

“If you compare the height of the two players, look at how high Messi jumps, and he has to reach back with his neck for the ball and get more power on the ball as well because he’s going backwards, it’s an incredible goal from Messi,” added the broadcaster.

Meanwhile, he also lashed out at Ronaldo fans by saying that they fawn to everything the Portuguese does.

“All people want to do is bang on about Ronaldo because he jumped high and they slowed it down?” said Durham, adding, “What, do you think he has special powers that make him hover in the air? It’s just Ronaldo, he jumped and he landed!

“And do you know what? He actually jumps too high! He actually heads it on the way down, so he didn’t need to jump that high. So Ronaldo actually got it wrong!”

Durham further said that it was the slo-motion effect of the video that made Ronaldo’s goal look better.

“He is not hanging,” he said, adding, “There is no hang time at all! He’s jumped up and then he’s hit the ground afterwards! He’s not hanging in the air, they’ve slowed it down!”