Ajax manager Erik ten Hag believes that Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi played his best under former Blaugrana manager Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola served as manager at Camp Nou for four seasons (2008-12), a stint that saw Barca lift the La Liga title three times along with two Copa del Rey and two Champions League trophies.

Meanwhile, the Barcelona star Messi was in scintillating form during this period, bagging the Ballon d’Or trophy four times on the trot.

“Messi was one of the leaders, but he also worked for the team and excelled as a result. He has never been as good as under Guardiola,” Ten Hag told Voetbal International.

“Barcelona has not won much in European terms in recent years either.

“Messi still excels, but now also occasionally goes through the lower limit. It was never like that under Guardiola.

“Pep has guts, he dares to be pioneering and innovative,” he added.

Overall, Messi has so far won 10 La Liga titles, six Copa Del Rey trophies and four Champions League crowns with the Spanish giants Barcelona.

The 32-year-old was at his usual best for Barca this season before the coronavirus crisis brought a halt to La Liga.

The Argentine forward has been named as the best player in the world six times as he has six Ballon d’Or trophies in his kitty. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo comes a close second with five.