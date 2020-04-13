Acknowledging the efforts of healthcare workers who are providing their service round the clock amid the coronavirus crisis, Barcelona star Lionel Messi expressed his gratitude towards them for their “noble commitment”.
“Yesterday the World Health Worker Week came to an end and, together with @unicef, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the work they do. Anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours can be safe from #COVID19,” said the Argentine in an Instagram post.
“For continuing, despite everything, their noble commitment to caring for pregnant women, and keeping children and adolescents protected,” he added.
View this post on Instagram
Ayer terminaba la Semana Mundial de los trabajadores de Salud y, junto a @unicef , quiero hacerles llegar mi más profundo agradecimiento por la tarea que realizan. Héroes anónimos que soportan largos días y noches lejos de sus familias, para que las nuestras estén a salvo del # COVID19. Por continuar, pese a todo, su noble compromiso de cuidar a las mujeres embarazadas, y mantener a las niñas, niños y adolescentes protegidos. _______ Yesterday the World Health Worker Week came to an end and, together with @unicef, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the work they do. Anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours can be safe from #COVID19. For continuing, despite everything, their noble commitment to caring for pregnant women, and keeping children and adolescents protected. #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #StayAtHome #Unicef
The Barca skipper Messi had recently said the players will take a 70 per cent pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic and make additional contributions to ensure non-sporting staff receive full wages.
Earlier, Spanish La Liga club Barcelona had said they want the players to cut their salaries by 70 per cent until June 30 as a way of saving around 106 million euros ($117 million).