Acknowledging the efforts of healthcare workers who are providing their service round the clock amid the coronavirus crisis, Barcelona star Lionel Messi expressed his gratitude towards them for their “noble commitment”.

“Yesterday the World Health Worker Week came to an end and, together with @unicef, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the work they do. Anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours can be safe from #COVID19,” said the Argentine in an Instagram post.

“For continuing, despite everything, their noble commitment to caring for pregnant women, and keeping children and adolescents protected,” he added.

The Barca skipper Messi had recently said the players will take a 70 per cent pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic and make additional contributions to ensure non-sporting staff receive full wages.

Earlier, Spanish La Liga club Barcelona had said they want the players to cut their salaries by 70 per cent until June 30 as a way of saving around 106 million euros ($117 million).