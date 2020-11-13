Argentina on Thursday rallied from one goal down to draw 1-1 with Paraguay in a FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match at La Bombonera after Lionel Messi was denied the luck of scoring a winner in the second half.

Paraguay’s Angel Romero had scored the opener from the 12-yard spot before Nicolaz Gonzalez equalised for Argentina. All the actions behind the nets were limited to first half only as both the teams failed to score in the last 45 minutes.

Argentina, who ended their perfect run in the tournament with the draw after narrow wins against Ecuador and Bolivia, almost had a winner when Giovani Lo Celso pulled the ball back for captain Messi to sidefoot low into the net.

However, the goal was eventually disallowed by the Brazilian officials for a foul by Gonzalez at the beginning of the move.

La Albiceleste had equalised from a corner when substitute Lo Celso curled in the delivery for VfB Stuttgart forward Gonzalez to head home the ba in the 41st minute.

Meanwhile, a frustrated Messi was denied the chance to see the back of the net for the second time when his free-kick was tipped onto the woodwork by Paraguay goalkeeper Anthony Silva.

The visitors of the day remained unbeaten having drawn with Peru and won against Venezuela previously.

Both the sides will be seen in action on Tuesday again with Argentina playing Peru and Paraguay playing Bolivia at home.

Thursday’s other game in South American qualifying saw Ecuador claim a second win in three outings in the round-robin tournament as Carlos Gruezo’s late penalty gave them a 3-2 victory over Bolivia in La Paz.

The action continues on Friday with Brazil notably hosting Venezuela in Sao Paulo as they chase a third straight win in qualifying.