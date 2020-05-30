Legendary defender for Italy and AC Milan Alessandro Costacurta believes Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is cooler than Argentina great Diego Maradona.

“I have been lucky to play against both Messi and Diego,” Costacurta told Sky Italia as quoted by Marca.

“Maradona could be fouled 66 times before (the opposition player would be) warned,” he said, adding, “With Leo it is different, it is something else now.”

“They are similar in genius terms and in the way they express themselves on the pitch, but Messi is cooler than Maradona,” he added.

Messi has broken numerous goal-scoring records and has set new ones since breaking on to the scene with Barcelona. He has so far won 10 La Liga titles, six Copa Del Rey trophies and four Champions League crowns with the Spanish giantsThe 32-year-old was at his usual best for Barca this season before the coronavirus crisis brought a halt to La Liga.

The Argentine forward has been named as the best player in the world six times as he has six Ballon d’Or trophies in his kitty. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo comes a close second with five.

All football in Spain remains suspended since March in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that has left the entire world reeling.

In the last few weeks, players have been slowly and steadily making their way back to their respective training grounds. What started with footballers practicing individually, last week became up to 10 players at a time and now, the number has risen up to 14.

La Liga clubs have resumed group training this month with an aim to resume the 2019/20 season in the month of June.