Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has been named La Liga player of the month for February.

In the last month, the Argentine scored 4 goals and assisted 6 in 4 matches for the Blaugranes in the top-flight Spanish league.

Messi scored all the four goals against Eibar at Camp Nou, while assisted two against Levante, three against Betis and one against Getafe.

This is the second time in the ongoing La Liga season that Messi has been felicitated with the award. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner was La Liga’s Player of the Month in November also.

However, the path is not as charming for his team as they suffered a humiliating 2-0 defeat against bitter rivals Real Madrid on Sunday.

The Los Blancos recovered the number 1 spot in the La Liga Santander table on goals by Vinicius and Mariano, downing Barcelona in the 26th week of Spanish soccer action at Santiago Bernabeu stadium before 78,357 fans.

The play moved back and forth but things remained scoreless until the 71st minute when Vinicius finally broke the deadlock and put the hosts in the driving seat.

It was Mariano, who had come in for Benzema in the 90th minute, who scored again for Real Madrid two minutes later for the final result.

(With inputs from IANS)