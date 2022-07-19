Lewandowski’s departure massive loss for Bayern, says Neuer

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer admitted that the team will miss Robert Lewandowski as his transfer to FC Barcelona is a “massive loss” for the German champions.

FC Barcelona on Saturday announced they had reached the “principle of an agreement” to sign the Polish striker.

Neuer claimed in an interview for Bild on Monday that Lewandowski’s departure is a huge blow for Bayern, reports Xinhua.



“Of course it’s a massive loss. We know the statistics and we are aware of what he achieved here in the last few years. We will miss Lewandowski. He promised that he will return here to say goodbye, so I’m happy we will see him again,” the goalkeeper said.

In Munich, it’s believed that Sadio Mane will become Lewandowski’s successor. The striker joined Bayern from Liverpool FC this summer. “We can still be strong thanks to his arrival. We greeted him in the dressing room very well,” Neuer concluded.

“Both club and player showed that they respect each other. After all, we suspected that the transfer might happen. But when the time comes, it’s not easy to realize it. I think Lewandowski feels the same,” striker Thomas Muller told Bild.

The German sent a special message to Lewandowski on his social media. “Eight special years, a lot of goals and trophies. Ups and downs but always respect and a real winning spirit,” the 32-year-old said.

Lewandowski has already flown to the U.S., where FC Barcelona are on tour. On Wednesday, Xavi Hernandez’s team will play Inter Miami, while on Saturday they will face Real Madrid in Las Vegas. According to Spanish media, Lewandowski will make his debut in one of these encounters.

(Inputs from IANS)