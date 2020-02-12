KL Rahul, who is in the middle of the form of his life in white-ball cricket, was on the song again in the final ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand on Tuesday as he scored his fourth ODI ton.

Though his efforts were not enough to save the team from losing, Rahul has surely been the best cricketer for the Men in Blue on the tour so far. And it seems even the New Zealand cricketers are in awe of the amazing run-scoring form that he is in now.

After the third ODI, Kiwi all-rounder James Nessham took to his official Twitter handle to jokingly ask Rahul to save some of his form for the IPL where both will represent Kings XI Punjab.

Don’t forget to save some runs for April aye @klrahul11 ? 👏 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) February 11, 2020

The 29-year-old then posted a funny picture of him and Rahul and captioned it as “Paper, scissors, rock?”

Unable to ignore the challenge from Neesham, Rahul sarcastically suggested that he would settle the score in April.

Let’s settle this in April. See u in a bit 🤙🏾 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 12, 2020

New Zealand on Tuesday took a sweet revenge and beat India 3-0 in the ODI rubber after winning the final match at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

Chasing 297, New Zealand got off to a flying start and took control of the game from the very first overs.

New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls put on a stand of 106 runs to kickstart their quest for a whitewash over India. Following their departure, New Zealand lost some wickets at the middle to get reduced to 220/5.

Joining the wicketkeeper-batsman Latham, Colin de Grandhomme came and smashed any hopes that India had grown after sending half of the Blackcaps batsmen to the pavilion. De Grandhomme scored 58 pff 28 balls, while Latham played a perfect second fiddle for his score of 32 off 34 balls.

Earlier, asked to bat first, India had put up a fighting total of 296/5 riding on KL Rahul’s fourth ODI ton.