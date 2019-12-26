Following a defeat at the hands of Manchester City, second-placed Leicester City will host table-toppers Liverpool on Thursday.

Date: December 26, 2019

Time: 1:30 AM IST (December 27)

Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Preview

Leicester City have replicated the performance of their title-winning 2015-16 season and will be aiming to reduce the difference with Liverpool on Thursday.

The Foxes will be desperate to get back to the winning ways after their nine-match unbeaten streak was broken at the hands of Manchester City in their last league game. The Brendan Rogers-managed side will also, and rightly so, fancy their chances of becoming the first team to beat Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

Leicester have not lost any back-to-back matches under Rogers and will aim not to do that against Liverpool. A top-four finish is certainly on the card for them, but their lackadaisical display against City should ring some alarm.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have been the best football club in 2019 and after they lifted the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar last week the title has been officially bestowed upon them.

However, the season will still mean nothing if The Reds fail to win the Premier League and having earned an 11-point gap at halfway. With an aim to consolidate their stay at the top and take another step to finally end the 30-year wait to be crowned England’s best for the 19th time, Liverpool will travel to Leicester City.

With their next six matches scheduled to be played against the top eight clubs at the moment, the Jurgen Klopp-led side will be hoping to continue their merry run and not repeat last season’s misery when they wasted a hefty lead at the top and eventually saw City winning the league by one point.

Leicester City vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2019-20: Team News

Leicester City: Rogers will hope that Harvey Barnes, who sustained an injury after colliding with Manchester City’s Ederson during the last game, gets fit to start against Liverpool. Matty James still remains at the sidelines which means an unchanged eleven is likely to start.

Liverpool: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, after sustaining an injury in Liverpool’s Club World Cup final against Flamengo, has joined the list of absentees with Dejan Lovern, Joel Matip and Fabinho. Georginio Wijanldum can replace him against Leicester.

Leicester City vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Perez, Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Leicester City vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2019-20: Head-to-Head

Leicester City: 39

Liverpool: 49

Draw: 25

Leicester City vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Prediction

We predict 2-1 win for Liverpool

Leicester City vs Liverpool, English Premier League 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

