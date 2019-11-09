In the Premier League matchday on Saturday, Leicester City and Arsenal face each other in an encounter which can go on to possibly decide which of the two teams will end up with a top-four finish.

Leicester City vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Details

Date: November 9, 2019

Time: 11 PM (IST)

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester

Leicester City vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2019-20: Match Preview

The Brendan Rodgers managed home team have been in brilliant form this season and consequently find themselves placed third at the points tally with as many as seven wins from 11 matches in the competition so far. On the other hand, Arsenal are placed fifth and are six points below the top four position.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery must have realised by now that a Champions League qualification will be a minimum requirement if he wishes to keep his job as a manager at Arsenal. However, by the current form, Leicester City seem more likely to qualify for the Champions League than Arsenal.

Saturday’s game will be a massive opportunity for Arsenal to prove that they are still very much in the race to finish in the top four but a defeat would leave them potentially nine points behind the top four place in only the month of November.

Post the Granit Xhaka incident, Emery has handed over the captaincy to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the game will also be viewed for the unity of squad under the new captain.

Leicester City vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2019-20: Team News

Leicester City: Rodgers has confirmed that he has a fully fit squad available to him for the game against Arsenal.

Arsenal: Dani Ceballos has been ruled out for the Gunners after he picked up an injury in the game against Victoria. Apart from that Granit Xhaka will also not be playing for Arsenal.

Leicester City vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi; Perez, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Arsenal: Leno; Chambers, Sokratis, David Luiz, Tierney; Torreira, Guendouzi, Willock; Ozil; Lacazette, Aubameyang

Leicester City vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2019-20: Last 5 matches

Leicester City: WWWWL

Arsenal: DDLDW

Leicester City vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2019-20: Head to Head

Leicester City: 31

Arsenal: 66

Draw: 44