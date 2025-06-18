Leeds curator eyes batting-friendly pitch for India-England series opener

The unusually dry conditions in Leeds, paired with England’s attacking approach, have raised expectations of a batting-friendly pitch for the opening Test against India starting Friday, according to Leeds head of grounds Richard Robinson.

Traditionally scheduled mid-series, Headingley gets extra significance this time after being handed the five-Test series opener.

“They (England) just want to have a good surface so it’s true, really, so we can hit through the line of the ball. That’s really what they’re looking for,” Robinson was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Robinson anticipates that the pitch will initially offer assistance to the fast bowlers before flattening out as the weather heats up. A surface conducive to batting would align with the home side’s Bazball strategy, while also easing the challenge for India’s relatively untested batting unit.

India, now without Test stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will be led by Shubman Gill, who has yet to prove himself in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) conditions.

KL Rahul will be the most experienced batter in the squad, which also features Yashasvi Jaiswal on his first senior tour of England, and Karun Nair, returning to the Test setup after last featuring in 2017.

While England trained at Headingley on a covered pitch earlier this week, India arrived in Leeds on Monday. The visitors have limited experience at the venue in recent decades, with a heavy defeat in 2021 and a memorable win dating back to 2002.