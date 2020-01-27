The untimely death of Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has sent shockwaves across the globe. Bryant was killed, along with his daughter and five others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas of southern California on Sunday.

Meanwhile, LeBron James incidentally overtook Bryant as the third all-time-highest scorer in NBA on Saturday. And Bryant’s last tweet was a congratulatory one for his former national teammate.

He had written, “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother.”

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Hours after the horrifying news broke out, LeBron James, who currently plays for Byrant’s former NBA team Los Angeles Lakers, was seen in tears following his arrival in California on Sunday. In a video doing the rounds, an emotional LeBron is seen hugging people who were mostly related to the Lakers.

LeBron James and the Lakers found out about Kobe Bryant’s death while on their team plane flying home from Philadelphia today after playing the Sixers last night @6abc #KobeForever #KobeRIP #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/3XkWOGDSDj — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 27, 2020

In another video, LeBron was seen speaking about how Bryant inspired him after he surpassed the latter in the all-time scoring list.

LeBron talking about how Kobe inspired him, 15 hours before Kobe died. pic.twitter.com/LvpnLKOCEi — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) January 26, 2020

According to reports Bryant was on his way to watch a basketball game with his daughter when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the helicopter crash, the FAA said in a statement.

Bryant, a Los Angeles Lakers legend, five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star died at the age of 41. He became one of the greatest Basketball players of his generation in his 20-year career with the Lakers. NBA athletes, officials and fans mourned the loss of Bryant.

