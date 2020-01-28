In a recent turn of events, NBA star LeBron James has now written a heartfelt tribute for Late Basketball legend Kobe Bryant who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday. His untimely death at 41 has left the entire sports fraternity in shock.

Earlier James was seen in tears and was hugging multiple people after his team Lakers landed in Los Angles on Sunday. He stated that he is still “not ready” to say goodbye to the legendary basketball star.

“I’m not ready but here I go,” James wrote in his first official comments after Bryant’s death as quoted by news agency IANS.

“Man, I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!”

“Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have.” James wrote of the call. “I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!(four crying face emojis and a broken heart). Man I love you big bro,” he added.

“I’ll continue your legacy man!” he wrote. “You mean so much to us all here especially #LakersNation (purple and gold hearts) and it’s my responsibility to put this s-t on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here!”

“There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother,” he added.

Notably, tributes from all around the world have been pouring in for the sporting legend as people from all walks of life are shocked and heartbroken at the accident.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have started investigating the helicopter crash.