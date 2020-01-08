Two-time defending champions Manchester City thrashed Manchester United with a 3-1 scoreline in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal clash at Old Trafford.

Goals from Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez, accompanied by an own goal from United in the first half, helped the visitors win the match with ease.

Silva drew the first blood in the 17th minute by picking out the top corner with a 20-yard effort that kissed the underside of the crossbar.

Algeria’s Mahrez, who was a finalist for the 2019 African Player of the Year award along with Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and eventual winner Sadio Mane of Senegal, rounded David De Gea in the 33rd minute to double the lead. This was the striker’s 15th goal of the season (six goals and nine assists).

After this, De Gea saved well from Kevin De Bruyne in the 38th minute, but it rebounded onto Andreas Pereira, who turned it into his own net to add to United’s misery.

In the second half, however, Marcus Rashford scored the opener for the hosts, but a good defence from City, accompanied with some great counter-attack kept United on the backfoot.

City now move to Etihad Stadium to play Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men with a two-goal advantage on January 30 (IST).

The first leg of the other semifinal, which pits Leicester City against Aston Villa, will be played on Thursday (IST) at King Power Stadium in Leicester.

The Carabao Cup, also known as the EFL Cup, is the secondary cup competition in England after the FA Cup.