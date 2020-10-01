Manchester City got back to the winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Burnley in the pre-quarters of the League Cup to advance into the next round on Wednesday. City rivals Manchester United, meanwhile, beat Brighton with the same scoreline as well on.

A brace from Raheem Sterling and a goal from Ferran Torres ensured that Pep Guardiola’s men disposed off their embarrassing 5-2 defeat in Premier League against Leicester City last weekend.

Four times League Cup champions, Manchester City, could have won by a bigger margin had it not been for a fine display from Burnley keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Starting the game with Kevin De Bruyne and Sterling, Guardiola made his intention of winning clear right at the start. His plan paid dividends when the England international made the breakthrough in the 10th minute at the Turf Moor.

Sterling doubled his tally right after the break in the 49th minute, giving a successful end to a good move involving De Bruyne and Torres.

The result was put beyond Burnley’s reach when the 20-year-old Torres slammed the delivery past Peacock-Farrell in the 65the minute.

At the Amex Stadium, on the other hand, Manchester United registered their second win over Brighton in four days after beating them 3-2 in a dramatic Premier League encounter last weekend.

On Wednesday, though, there was no drama as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men took home a comprehensive victory.

Scott McTominay scored the opener of the night with a header off Juan Mata’s free-kick right at the edge of the first half.

United, who last won the League Cup in 2017, doubled their lead when their latest signing Donny Van De Beek found Mata, who smashed home his 50th goal for the Red Devils.

Paul Pogba came off the bench and scored with a curling spot kick to put the final nail in Brighton’s coffin.

In another match of the day, Everton rode on a hat-trick from Dominic Calvert-Lewin to thrashed West Ham 4-1.