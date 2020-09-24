Chelsea’s most expensive summer signing Kai Havertz introduced himself to English football with some style as he scored a hat-trick to help The Blues thrash Barnsley 6-0 in the third round of the League Cup.

Other than Havertz, Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud made the most of their limited time as they scored a goal each in the match, which witnessed two of Chelsea’s latest signings, Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell, making their debut.

Abraham was the first to break the deadlock in the 20th minute when he pounced on a loose pass in Barnsley’s box to slot home the opener.

The second came eight minutes later when Abraham let Mason Mount’s delivery sneak through to Havertz for the latter to score his first goal in Chelsea shirt.

The rest of the half remained goalless but Chelsea went 3-0 up within four minutes after the break when Barkley found the back of the net with his left foot.

Havertz, the 21-year-old former Bayer Leverkusen players, then went on to show why Lampard spent a hefty amount on him as he netted twice to complete his first senior treble.

Havertz was eventually replaced by Chilwell, who provided an assist for Giroud to make it 6-0 in Chelsea’s favour.

Havertz, who was bought by the Roman Abramovich-owned club at reported 71 million pound ($94 million), had low-key performances in his first two appearances for Chelsea.

But the 21-year-old’s turnaround against Championship side Barnsley impressed Chelsea coach Frank Lampard as he believed that Havertz’s hat-trick on Wednesday was the first of many.

“I am delighted with Kai, it was everything I wanted from him,” said Lampard.

“He had no pre-season so I wanted to give him more time on the pitch with his teammates, learning how we play and press. It was a great night for Kai and it is the first of many for him.”

The Germany international was delighted to score a hat-trick but kept his feet firmly on the ground and expressed his desire to score more goals in the upcoming days.

“I am very happy to score three goals, but this is just my beginning at the club and I want to score more and more goals,” said Havertz.

Meanwhile, in another third round match, Arsenal defeated Leicester City 2-0 in the only all-Premier League tie of the night.

After Christian Fuch’s own goal gave Mikel Arteta:s men the lead at the Kings Power Stadium, Eddie Nketiah scored a late second-half goal to put Arsenal in the fourth round.

The Gunners may face Premier League champions Liverpool in the next round if The Reds can make it.