‘Last year was draining inside and out’: Zhou reflects on reserve driver role ahead of China GP homecoming

Zhou Guanyu has found a new home for the 2025 Formula 1 season by taking up reserve duties at Ferrari, the team he previously represented as a junior. Ahead of his homecoming at the China Grand Prix, the Chinese driver reflected on not having a seat on the grid this season.

Zhou made his F1 debut with the then Alfa Romeo-branded Sauber team back in 2022, memorably scoring points in his first-ever race and establishing himself alongside multiple Grand Prix winner Valtteri Bottas.

It proved to be third time unlucky last year, though. After an early highlight with his first Grand Prix outing on home soil in China, which involved a gutsy Sprint display, he spent many a weekend running toward the back of the field alongside Bottas – the pair unable to make an impression aboard the disappointing C44.

It was not until the penultimate round in Qatar that Zhou dragged his car to eighth position and scored Sauber’s only points of the campaign, at which point it was too late to save his seat.

“Like I always said, when there wasn’t a seat available on the grid, my priority was trying to find somewhere I’m happy, where I can put myself into an important role as well. There’s no better place to be than joining Ferrari. On the other side of things, I’m happy that I can take a year ‘off’, mainly from the year I had in 2024, because it was draining inside and out.

“I feel like a lot of drivers have taken a step back and then [returned] to the grid, and certainly that’s a long-term goal. In the short-term, I’m just trying to be as good as I can with my role, and I don’t feel like it’s a step down,” said Zhou to F1.com

Despite not having a grid on the seat, Zhou is excited at the prospect of working with one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

“For me, it’s a great pleasure to join one of the most iconic teams ever in the paddock. It’s a different role this year, being a reserve, but I can still improve and keep the learning curve going. With the drivers they have this year, Charles and Lewis, I’m sure there’s plenty of stuff I can get involved in and learn from, as well as having my own impact on the team.I’m really happy that I’m here now, back to where I started all my junior single-seater racing, and also my Academy days. It’s been great to see a lot of familiar faces!,” he added.