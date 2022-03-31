Las Vegas to host Formula 1 night race from 2023

The world-famous neon lights of Las Vegas will provide the backdrop to Formula 1’s newest race when the American city hosts a night event from 2023, organisers confirmed in a statement.

The news was announced at a glittering event in Las Vegas on Wednesday (IST) evening, with F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali and Liberty Media President and CEO Greg Maffei in attendance.

“This is an incredible moment for Formula 1 that demonstrates the huge appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in the US. Las Vegas is a destination known around the world for its excitement, hospitality, thrills, and of course, the famous Strip,” Domenicali said.

“There is no better place for Formula 1 to race than in the global entertainment capital of the world and we cannot wait to be here next year. I want to thank everyone who helped deliver this event, especially Governor Sisolak, the Clark County Commission, Steve Hill at the LVCVA, and our local partners,” he added.

Las Vegas hosted races in 1981 and 1982 but this will be the first time F1 cars will race on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, with the circuit sweeping past famous hotels and casinos. The 14-turn track will run for 3.8 miles (6.12km) with top speeds expected to hit around 212mph (342km/h).