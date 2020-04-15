After former Pakistan speedster Shoiab Akhtar suggested that India and Pakistan should participate in a bilateral series to raise funds against the coronavirus pandemic, several former cricketers from both sides of the border have expressed their opinion on the same.

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar was the last one to join the discussion on the proposed idea. Prior to that, India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev and Pakistani legend Shahid Afridi had already expressed their contrasting views.

Expressing his disagreement with Akhtar’s proposal, Gavaskar stated that Lahore may receive some snowfall but a bilateral series between India and Pakistan cannot be played amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, just like Akhtar had responded to Kapil Dev’s statement, he has now answered Gavaskar as well.

“Well Sunny bhai, we did have a snowfall in Lahore last year 🙂 So nothing is impossible,” the Rawalpindi express posted on Twitter.

“There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan,” Gavaskar had told former Pakistan batsman Rameez Raja on his Youtube channel.

“Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seem unlikely right now,” he added.