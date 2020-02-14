Former Sri Lanka skipper and current president of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Kumar Sangakkara said that the 2009 terror attack is an experience one should never forget. The southpaw added that the mishap taught him a lot of lessons and made him aware about his own values and character.

It was on March 3, 2009, when the Sri Lankan team bus, heading towards the Gaddafi Stadium for the third morning of the second Test against Pakistan, was attacked by 12 gunmen on the Liberty Roundabout near the venue. The attack left six policemen and two civilians dead, as well as the driver of the minibus carrying the match officials.

Sangakkara, who was part of that team, is now back to the city almost 11 years after when he will be leading the MCC in three T20 matches and a 50-over game.

“I don’t think I need any flashbacks, because I remember that day and those moments so very clearly,” Sangakkara was quoted by IANS via ESPNcricinfo.

“It’s not something I relive or wallow in. But it’s an experience you should never forget, because it gives you perspective in terms of life and sport, and you learn a lot about your own values and characters, and those of others.

“I have no reservations about talking about it, it’s not something that upsets me, but these sorts of experiences can only strengthen you. Today I consider myself very fortunate to be able to come back here to Lahore, and at the same time remember the sacrifice of all those who lost their lives that day,” he added.

(With inputs from IANS)