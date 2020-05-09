Former India speedster Ashish Nehra, who is the bowling coach of the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, outlined the reason for the Virat Kohli-led side’s failure to win the title and said that the lack of proper management has cost the team heavily.

“RCB have always had a strong team but still they have struggled. The management changed three years ago and it has now changed again. I feel the management there has a long way to go when it comes to cricket. But in India, everyone has an opinion on cricket and they have it too,” Nehra said Aakash Chopra during an online chat show.

“But the business from which they have come and what cricket is there’s a difference of chalk and cheese. Hopefully, they understand it sooner or later,” he added.

On the other hand, Nehra said that the management of Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful IPL teams, is supportive and give Mahendra Singh Dhoni the complete freedom. He further highlighted that the management’s knowledge about the game has also helped the Yellow Army.

“The team atmosphere at CSK is unique. That’s why the team hasn’t just been successful but extremely consistent.

“The reason for the consistency is India Cements. They have been running cricket in south India for so many years, so they know the game. On top of it they got a captain like MS Dhoni,” Nehra said about his last IPL team as a cricketer.

“The CSK management supports MS Dhoni completely. The problem is that management in some franchisees think they know the game better that then players and coaches. MS Dhoni never had to face that. Thus, if there’s no interference and you are able to keep the same team for 2-3 years, the results do come,” he added.

The 2011 World Cup-winner also talked about Mumbai Indians, the most successful team in the history of the tournament. He said that consistency and bonding of players are the key factors behind the team led by Rohit Sharma.

“Similarly, Mumbai Indians also realised after 2010 that this is our core group and we’ll keep them. You look at Pandya brothers, Bumrah, Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard have been there for many years. Then Zaheer played there for one season and is now a coach there. Sachin Tendulkar is always around,” he said.