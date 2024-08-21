La Liga: Villarreal spend 12 million euros on Brazilian goalkeeper Luiz Junior

Spanish club Villarreal have signed Brazilian-born goalkeeper, Luiz Junior from Portuguese side Famalicao for 12 million euros (13.3 million US dollars) to bolster their squad for the La Liga 2024-25 season that started last week.

The arrival of 23-year-old Junior helps Villarreal replace Filip Jorgensen, who they sold to Chelsea earlier in the summer. He will compete with another new arrival, Diego Conde to be the first choice for coach Marcelino Garcia Toral.

Junior, who has a Portuguese passport, has agreed on a contract until the end of June 2030 and moves to Spain after 140 first-team appearances at his former club, where he has been the goalkeeper who has made the most penalty saves in recent years, reports Xinhua.

Advertisement

On Monday night, he was in the stands as Villarreal began the new season with a 2-2 draw at home to Atletico Madrid.

Earlier this month, Villarreal had also snapped up Spain international Ayoze Perez from Real Betis after paying his release clause of four million euros. The 31-year-old has agreed to a four-year contract with the club from the east coast of Spain, who were looking to replace Norwegian forward, Alexander Sorloth, following his move to Atletico Madrid.

Ayoze moves after a season and a half at Betis, where he netted 15 goals in 59 appearances, with nine of those coming in La Liga. The speedy striker, who has also played for Newcastle United and Leicester City in England, had three seasons left on his contract with Betis, but his low release clause made him a tempting target, especially after his form last season saw him force his way into the Spain squad.

Ayoze formed part of Spain’s squad for their successful European Championship campaign this summer, although injury prevented him from playing in the knockout stages of the tournament.