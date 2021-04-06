Deportivo Alaves have sacked coach Abelardo Fernandez after a disastrous spell in charge of the club that has lasted less than three months.

Fernandez leaves his second period as Alaves coach with the club from the city of Vitoria bottom of La Liga with 23 points from 29 games, Xinhua news reports.

He returned to Alaves after Pablo Machin was sacked on January 11 following defeat to Cadiz. Hopes were high as his first 18 months in Vitoria saw him save the club from relegation in his first season and have them battling for a place in Europe for much of his second campaign.

However, his second period at the club has been a complete disaster, starting with a 5-0 Copa del Rey defeat to Almeria and has continued with eight defeats, two draws and just one win from his 11 league games in charge, taking just five points from a possible 33.

Abelardo’s return has also been marked by a public falling out with striker Lucas Perez, who has been left out of his recent squad, despite being joint top scorer last season.

“He doesn’t identify with the club and he has shown a lack of respect for me and his teammates,” the coach told the press after his side’s 3-1 defeat at home to Celta on Sunday – a game where they were three goals down after just 20 minutes.

Former Villarreal coach Javier Calleja is thought to be the club’s preferred candidate to try and save Alaves from relegation in their centenary season.