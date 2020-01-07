Barcelona star forward Luis Suarez, who netted three times and contributed on six occasions in five La Liga games in December, became La Liga’s Player of the Month.

In the ongoing La Liga season, Suarez has scored 11 goals and is only two shy of table-topper and Barca star Lionel Messi. The Uruguayan striker started off January in strong form too, scoring and assisting in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Espanyol.

Suarez, whose current agreement at Camp Nou is until summer 2021, doesn’t want to leave the club and hopes to extend his contract.

Talking about his future at the club, the striker had said that he is very happy at the club.

“I am very happy at the club. I have always given my all,” Suarez had said Sports as quoted by Barca Blaugranes.

“The statistics and the numbers back that up, I think I am still at the top of my game and when it’s time to talk, we will come to an (agreement).”

In 22 matches this season for Barca, Suarez has netted 14 times.

However, by 2021 when Suarez’s current contract with Barca expires, he will be 34 and it will be interesting to see if Blaugrana continue with the playmaker.