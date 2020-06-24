Barcelona rode back to the top of La Liga after a narrow 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at an empty Camp Nou, thanks to a 71st minute strike from Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

Rakitic had come in as a second-half substitute and scored after Barcelona captain Lionel Messi had caught Athletic defender Yeray Alvarez with a full set of studs on his ankle and averted a suspension. Eventually, it was Messi who fed Rakitic for the only goal of the night.

The first half was an even affair with both the teams failing to generate much chances. However, it was Atheltic Bilbao who got themselves the first genuine chance of the game after Inaki Williams, playing his 150th consecutive game, hit the side netting on a break.

Barca controlled the second half better, but created few chances until Rakitic’s goal.

Real Madrid will return to the top of the table if they beat Mallorca on Wednesday night.

Elsewhere on the matchday, Bruno Gonzalez’s 15th minute own goal after an impressive piece of skill from Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente was enough to give Atletico a 1-0 win away to Levante which strengthens their place in third place in the standings.

Getafe remain without a win since the restart after a 1-1 draw in a very hot Nuevo Zorrilla Stadium against Real Valladolid.

Former Valladolid striker Jaime Mata put Getafe in front in the 41st minute, but Enes Unal gave his side another point to edge them closer to safety from the penalty spot deep into first-half injury time.

Monday saw Villarreal and Sevilla draw 2-2 in a La Liga game in which Villarreal’s Bruno Soriano returned after three years out through injury.