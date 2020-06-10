La Liga has announced a range of innovations in its broadcasting technique ahead of the resumption of the 2019-20 season which were not there when the competition was postponed due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remaining La Liga matches, which would be played behind closed doors of empty stadiums, will look and sound different as the innovations have been executed in two main areas, visualisation and audio.

There will be virtualisation of the stands and fan audio will also be added to give viewers the same experience of a filled stadium. Also, new cameras would be positioned at all the grounds of the Spanish top-flight.

Everything will be carried out with the help of partners and implemented by Mediapro, the official production partner of La Liga, reported Goal.com.

“We have made these broadcasting changes so fans can enjoy LaLiga,” La Liga President Javier Tebas was quoted as saying in the same report.

“We work with global partners to offer a great viewer experience. We are in an exceptional situation, but for us, it has been important to be able to adapt and offer a compelling, cutting-edge broadcast to our fans.”

The virtualisation of the stands will offer uniques experience to the fans. It will closely resemble how the stands looked in the pre-COVID-19 era matches.

The fake crowd audio will be added with the help of EA SPORTS FIFA which had recorded real stadium sounds for the video games.

About the new camera angles, goal.com reported, “Some cameras will shift their location to positions where they would previously have affected the sightline of fans in the stands.”

La Liga has remained suspended since March due to the crisis caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. But with the number of fresh cases decreasing massively, Spain’s Higher Council of Sports (CSD) announced that it had agreed with the plans of the Royal Spanish Federation (REFF) to restart the top-flight league.

According to their announcement, the league would resume on June 11 with the Sevilla derby between Real Betis and Sevilla. The following weekends of June 13 and 14 would see the remaining matches of the round.